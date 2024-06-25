BSF organized special seminar on use of Millets in Tripura

A special session was organized to encourage the use of millets among the families of Seema Praharis at the Border Security Force Tripura Frontier headquarters on Monday.

According to the Frontier headquarters Border Security Force press release, Khadar Vali, Padma Shri recipient of 2023, known as the millet man of India, conducted the seminar.

Delivering the lecture in the seminar, he emphasized upon the benefits of millet for leading a healthy life.

Millets are full of vitamins, minerals, fibres, etc. and have more nutritional content than conventional grains.

In BSF messes, millets are being extensively used in food preparation. It will also be pertinent to mention here that the Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Nations have recognised 2023 as the International Year of Millets to raise awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of Millets.

Senior officers, troops and their family members were present during the seminar.

The seminar will certainly go a long way in motivating the BSF personnel to adopt millets in their daily diet and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Millets are considered the staple food for the local community, enhancing their food security and nutrition by reducing their dependence on other cereal crops.

Millet is a common term for categorizing small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the major millets producing states.