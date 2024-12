The BSF has foiled a drugs smuggling attempt by recovering a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics in the border sector of Arnia in Jammu.

A BSF spokesman said on Sunday that 495 grams of narcotic substance has been recovered from the drone.

He said on 14 December at about 8.10 pm, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the alert troops of BSF deployed in Arnia Sector of Jammu, wherein the troops intercepted the Pakistani drone and recovered narcotics substance.

“The relentless dedication and sharp vigil of BSF Jammu personnel have once again defeated nefarious designs of anti national elements, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security”, he added.