BSF foils smuggling bid in Tripura; 3 Bangladeshis apprehended

The Border Security Force has successfully thwarted smuggling attempts and apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura.

The BSF’s Mahila Praharis (women personnel) at the Border Out Post (BOP) Ashabari in the Sepahijala district intercepted a group of armed smugglers attempting to smuggle contraband across the international border on Sunday.

The smugglers, equipped with sharp-edged weapons, posed a significant threat, prompting BSF personnel to fire two rounds from their service weapons under compelling circumstances.

Their swift action not only neutralized the smuggling attempt but also led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of sugar and other contraband items.

In a separate incident on January 11, BSF personnel from BOP Gaurnagar in the Khowai district detained three Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into Bangladesh.

The detainees, originating from Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh, provided critical information during questioning, revealing the involvement of Indian and Bangladeshi touts in facilitating illegal border crossings.

Inspector General (IG) Ashwani Kumar Sharma of Tripura Frontier BSF conducted a three-day operational review of the border areas under the Panisagar Sector from January 11 to 12.

The Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura stretches over 856 kilometers, making it one of the most sensitive regions for cross-border smuggling, infiltration, and illegal trade.