BSF DG visits Border Outposts along India-Pakistan border in Punjab; reviews security situation

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Nitin Agrawal on Tuesday visited Border Outposts along India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Punjab’s Amritsar sector and reviewed the security scenario there.

The 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer from Kerala cadre also took stock of the security scenario along IB in Punjab. He also addressed the ‘Sainik Sammeelan’, where he complimented all ranks for their high morale and operational achievements.

Agrawal’s visit along India-Pakistan Internationa Border is significant as he is the country’s premier security force BSF, which claims to be the largest border guarding force in the world. The BSF is primarily tasked to guard 3,323 km of India-Pakistan and 4,096 km of International Border with Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain. The BSF has over 2.65 lakh personnel working in various capacities.

Agrawal’s visit was organised within a week of his induction into the border guarding force as its chief.

Recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015, Agrawal took charge as a new Director General of the BSF on June 14.

Agrawal has held various prominent positions in the Kerala Police as well as serving as Deputy Inspector General in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Inspector General in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

He took charge from CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen, who has been holding the additional charge of the BSF for the last five months after the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh in December 2022.

Prior to assuming the role of Director General of the BSF, Agarwal served as Additional Director General (ADG) Central Zone and as ADG Operations in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He was promoted to the rank of ADG in 2014 while serving with the ITBP.

Agarwal holds a B.Tech and an M.Tech degree from IIT Delhi, along with an M.Phil in Social Science from Punjab University.

Acknowledging Agarwal’s outstanding contributions to the field of law enforcement, the Central government honoured him Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2015.

After lying vacant for five months post the retirement of Pankaj Kumar Singh in December 2022, the country’s prestigious BSF got its new chief after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the Ministry of Home Affairs proposal of appointing Agarwal as the new Director General of the force last week.