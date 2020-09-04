Director-General of BSF, Rakesh Asthana, on Friday reviewed the security scenario at the strategic Chicken Neck area in Akhnoor on the border with Pakistan.

Asthana arrived here on a three days visit to review the security situation after a cross border tunnel dug by Pakistani agencies to infiltrate terrorists in the Samba sector was recently unearthed by the BSF.

Accompanied by the IG BSF (Jammu Frontier) NS Jamwal, Asthana also visited Pargwal and Akhnoor Sectors and took stock of the situation. Jamwal briefed the DG about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing current security scenario.

DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan. DG visited the critical areas of Chicken Neck stretch of Akhnoor Sector and held discussion with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation.

DG interacted with Jawans and was full of praise for BSF Jawans for their dedication towards the safeguarding of International Border and also conveyed that BSF is a well disciplined and professional force.

He said that recent detection of a tunnel shows the devotion toward duty for motherland which ruins the cruel motives of counterparts. Motivated Border Man met their new chief with full enthusiasm and zeal with COVID-19 protocols and social distancing. DG BSF also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation.