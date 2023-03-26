BRS will contest Panchayat elections in Maharashtra

Accusing the BJP-Shiv Sena combine of putting roadblocks on the path of expansion of BRS in Maharashtra, party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that his party would contest the upcoming Panchayat elections in the neighbouring state to build up the party at the grassroots level.

Addressing his second mammoth meeting in Kandhar-Loha area of Nanded, he called upon the farmers to leave aside religious and caste divisions and instead they should unite in order to achieve their goals of adequate water for irrigation and round the clock supply of free electricity.

The Telangana Chief Minister began by saying that after the success of the BRS meeting in Bhokar in Nanded in February, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine hurriedly announced Rs 6000 as input subsidy for farmers. He said that even today feasts were being organised in villages and roadblocks were put up to prevent the people from joining his rally.

Rao claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has questioned his presence in Maharashtra and said that as a citizen of India he has the right to work in every state. Challenging Fadnavis to implement round the clock free power and water supply, input subsidy of Rs10,000 per acre, insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh in case of deaths and the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit family, Rao said that he would not visit Maharashtra again if the BJP-SS government carry out these reforms.

“Have you seen any difference between the Congress and the BJP ? If you remain divided on religious and caste lines, things will remain the same and then the farmers will keep committing suicide. One BRS meeting in Nanded and the Maharashtra government announced Rs 6,000 for farmers,” said Rao, popularly known as KCR.

“I am giving you a mantra – the unity among farmers is the key. Why does the government not look at us even after 75 years? They think where will the farmer go? He will either vote for me or vote for you, either the BJP or the Congress or one or two regional parties. That is their thought process,” he said.

Rao further added, “I have registered the BRS in Maharashtra. In the next local body elections, in Panchayat elections there will be pink flags contesting in every zilla parishad. Show your strength in every village and I will ensure everyone will come rushing to your doorstep.”

Rao said that Telangana was much more backward than Maharashtra and yet it progressed in the past years. Then why can’t Maharashtra which is a much more financially sound state than his own state, he thundered. He asked those participating in the rally to go back to their villages and spread his words.