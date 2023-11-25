BRS stands for ‘Bhrashtachar Rishwatkhori Samiti’: Yogi in Telangana

Coming down heavily on the KCR-led government while seeking support for BJP candidates in poll-bound Telangana during an election rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that BRS means ‘Bhrashtachar (corruption) Rishwatkhori (bribery) Samiti (committee)’.

A massive crowd enthusiastically welcomed the UP CM with saffron flags amid chants of ‘Yogi-Yogi’. Yogi Adityanath established instant connection with the local people by addressing them in Telugu and received warm affection from them. Yogi specially targeted KCR, Congress, MIM and BSP in his address.

The UP CM asserted that the Muslim reservation policy in Telangana is unconstitutional and pledged to abolish it if the BJP comes to power. Accusing KCR of deception, he highlighted unfulfilled promises, including commitments to ‘Nillu’ (water), ‘Nidhulu’ (money) and ‘Niyamakalu’ (employment) after assuming office. Yogi stated that while Congress named the city Hyderabad, the BJP aims to transform it into ‘Bhagyanagar.’

Yogi Adityanath urged support for BJP candidates Dr Palvai Harish Babu in Sirpur and Atmaram Naik in Asifabad, asserting that the KCR-led BRS government has fostered exploitation and anarchy in the state. “This state is yearning for its rights. The dirtiest game of appeasement politics is going on in Telangana. This government can go to any extent to divide the society.”

He went on to say, “The BRS government conspired to deprive Dalits, the underprivileged, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Castes of their rights by giving reservation to Muslims. This is an insult to the Constitution made by Bhimrao Ambedkar. Muslim reservation is anti-constitutional, hence it will end with the arrival of the BJP in Telangana. BRS and Congress want to take the country towards a new division. BRS-Congress and BSP share a similar mindset.

Yogi also sought votes in favor of BJP candidate Dr Vikas Rao in Vemulawada. Here he also discussed senior leader and former Governor Vidyasagar Rao. He highlighted that during the prolonged movement for the creation of Telangana state from 1969 to 2014, the promise of providing ‘Nillu’ (water), ‘Nidhulu’ (money) and ‘Niyamakalu’ (employment) was a rallying cry. However, he lamented that once in power, KCR failed to fulfill these commitments. “When Telangana was formed, it was a revenue-surplus state. Today, Telangana has a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore. BRS is cheating farmers, youth and women. Water has become a source of illegal money. With the wrong policies of the government, the youth are burdened with debt,” he remarked.

The UP CM organized a vibrant road show in support of Marri Sashidhar Reddy from Sanathnagar, drawing a significant crowd. During the event, the CM emphasized the need for the BJP in Telangana, highlighting the transformation in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, where curfews and riots are now a thing of the past. Yogi Adityanath expressed concern for the farmers in Telangana and highlighted issues such as suicides and leaked examination papers. He raised questions about the competence of the current government, particularly in managing examinations and running the state effectively.

Yogi alleged that MIM is a common friend of both parties. “Because of them, the government does not allow Telangana to celebrate the day of liberation from the Nizam. Elect BJP government, work will be done to celebrate Liberation Day from Nizam as national day. Congress made Hyderabad, we have come to make it ‘Bhagyanagar’.”

The streets of Ghoshamahal were packed on Saturday evening. The resounding chants of ‘Yogi-Yogi’ filled the air, and flowers rained down from the balconies and windows of every home. The powerful image of Yogi on a bulldozer drew the attention of the crowd, with mothers eagerly trying to catch a glimpse, and the youth captivated by the magic of Yogi.

The roadshow, featuring Yogi Adityanath in support of T Raja, witnessed an unparalleled welcome amidst the flashing lights of mobile cameras. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming welcome, Yogi Adityanath said that the people’s passion alone could transform Hyderabad into ‘Bhagyanagar.’