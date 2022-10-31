Brown sugar worth Rs. four crore destroyed in pre-trial disposal

The drug disposal committee on Monday destroyed over four kilograms of brown sugar valued at over Rs four crore in Khurda district in a pre-trial disposal initiative in conformity with court directions.

“On the decision of Drug Disposal Committee led by SP, STF, Bhubaneswar, Deputy Collector, Khodha, Superintendent of Excise, Khorda, DSP, STF in presence of Scientific Officers of State Forensic Science laboratory and Member of State Pollution Board disposed/destroyed bulk quantity of contraband Brown Sugar i.e. 04 kg 109 gram at a designated incinerator following all due procedures. These drugs were seized from the exclusive possession of accused persons in the Special Task Force (STF) last year. The seized drugs were first authenticated/ certificated by the concerned court and handed over to the Drug disposal committee for the disposal/ destruction”, said an official statement.

It’s pertinent to note that Orissa High Court in accordance with apex court’s ruling had earlier sought for the disposal of narcotics seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Section 52A the NDPS Act,1985 provides for disposal of all seized drugs and psychotropic substances having regard to the hazardous nature, vulnerability to theft, substitution, constraints of proper storage space soon after their seizure following due procedure of law.

In the recent years during the massive campaign against narcotics by Odisha police, there has been huge piling up of seized narcotic drugs.

As the trial of narcotics cases takes time, these seized drugs remain stocked at police stations and court Malkhanas exposed to all kinds of vulnerabilities.

The piling up of seized drugs has been a cause of concern and honorable Supreme Court in the case of Union of India vs Mohanlal passed a detailed order on disposal/destruction of seized drugs especially emphasizing on pre-trial disposal of seized drugs”, the STF said in a statement on Monday.