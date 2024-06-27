Chandannagar police builds awareness against drug abuse

The Chandannagar police commissionerate at its headquarters in Chinsurah organized an awareness programme among school children today. The occasion was International Day Against Drug Abuse, where different social welfare organisations and organisations working against drug abuse participated.

Chandannagar police commissioner Amit P Jawalgi, DC Chandannagar Ishani Pal and other senior police officials were present.

The police commissioner said, “Besides incidents of drug abuse, at present the students are getting more and more mobile phone addicted and making reels at the time when teenagers and students should devote more time in studies. They should engage in sports and social welfare activities along with doing household chores. Instead, precious time is lost in playing mobile games, making and watching reels. Drug addiction has destroyed many promising talents and society is losing talent due to drug abuse.”

The police administration has been successful in checking the flow of illegal drugs. From time to time, awareness programmes are held on the drug abuse and other kinds of prevailing harmful addictions among the teenagers and youth.

Two tableaus were flagged off on the occasion.

The Serampore IMA president, Dr Pradeep Das said drug abuse usually involves psychoactive drugs. It is increasing at an alarming rate amongst the under-30 age group. Apart from long-term damage to the body, drug addicts who use needles are also at risk of contracting HIV and Hepatitis.

However, proper upbringing of children can stop teenagers from becoming victims of drug abuse as well as mobile phone addiction, he said.

People with addiction often have one or more associated health issues, which could include lung or heart diseases, strokes, cancer or mental health conditions.