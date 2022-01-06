BRO for first time opens snowbound Zojila Pass for traffic in January

In spite of heavy snowfall at Zojila, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) with relentless effort under Project Beacon, for the first time in January ensured the opening of the 11,643 ft high pass and facilitated connectivity to the Ladakh region.

Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Last year Zojila Pass was kept open till 31 December, however this year due to the concerted efforts of Project Beacon, the Zojila Pass was opened for the first time ever in the month of January.

Zojila Pass has its own unique challenges of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen and frequent avalanches. Due to unrelenting efforts, BRO personnel has ensured trafficability on Srinagar – Sonamarg – Gumri Road across Zojila Pass by employing more than 20 heavy-duty equipment including four state-of-the-art snow cutters.

Project Beacon has ensured connectivity for strategic requirements of defence forces and also the local population.

The Snowfall in the last two to three days has resulted in slippery road conditions along Zojila Pass on Srinagar – Leh highway causing disruption to traffic movement.

Detachments of Project Beacon with prepositioned equipment located at Gumri, Bajri Nallah, Baltal, Sonamarg, and Gagangir played a key role in the opening of the Pass despite inclement weather conditions. Day and night lose their relevance when six teams deployed at different locations worked 24×7 to keep the road open during extremely challenging conditions.

BRO ensured the safe passage of 175 vehicles to cross over the pass since 1 January. The efforts of BRO were lauded by the civil administration as well as the local population.