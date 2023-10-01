British MP sends postcard congratulating Yogi on UP’s ‘changed perception’

A British MP of Indian origin, Virendra Sharma sent a postcard to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, congratulating him for the changed perception of the state.

In the postcard, the British MP wrote, “Honourable Yogi Adityanath, I would like to congratulate you for achieving great successes in UP and bringing peace to the state.”

It is noteworthy that Shantanu Gupta, the biographer of the UP CM, was invited to the international conclave organized at the House of Commons of the British parliament and was honoured with the Global Gandhi Award 2023.

On that occasion, Shantanu presented his bestselling graphic novel, “Ajay to Yogi Adityanath”, as a gift to Sharma. Each of his graphic novels contains a post card to send a message to Adityanath. Using the postcard in the novel, Sharma wrote a message praising the UP CM.

Speaking at the House of Commons, author Shantanu Gupta discussed the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created “Brand India” across the world. This was the reason why Indians are given more importance across the world today, he had said, adding, “Brand UP” has become a strong brand across India.

Shantanu further said the same Uttar Pradesh, which was once known for anarchy, corruption, and inefficient governance, is now a top investment destination under the Yogi government. In the ranking of “Ease of Doing Business”, UP has jumped from 14th place before 2017 to 2nd position.

The author also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is currently ranked Number 1 in the implementation of more than 40 schemes of the central government. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for its achievements such as the Uttar Pradesh Expressway, new airports, 24-hour electricity, and a strong law-and-order situation.