British envoy meets PM Modi to convey her condolences over Air India plane crash

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and shared her condolences over the devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad Airport.

She said the United Kingdom and India are working together to establish the facts behind Thursday’s devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad and expressed her country’s readiness to support the families and friends of affected British nationals.

In a post on X, Cameron said, “I met with Prime Minister @narendramodi this morning. We shared condolences in the face of this tragic accident, and I offered my thanks for the work of tireless first responders here in Ahmedabad. The UK and India are working together to establish the facts. We stand ready to support the families and friends of affected British Nationals – please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline.”

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick, crashed shortly after the take-off on June 12, plummeting into a densely populated area near B J Medical College.

The crash led to the death of 241 of the 242 people on board. The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, is currently under medical care.

Among the deceased were 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian national. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been coordinating with affected countries, offering full assistance with identification, repatriation, and communication with bereaved families.

Cameron, who rushed to Ahmedabad immediately after the accident, said the British agencies continue to work with the local authorities and the airline in the aftermath of the tragic air crash. “My team and I have visited the crash site and hospital in Ahmedabad. Colleagues in the UK and India are working around the clock to gather information and support British nationals affected. Please consult our Travel Advice for updates and contact us on the 24/7 consular helpline,” the High Commissioner posted on X on Thursday night.