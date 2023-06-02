Brij Bhushan Singh’s Ayodhya rally cancelled

BJP MP and former president of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has suffered a major setback when Ayodhya district authorities refused to give permission to hold a rally in Ayodhya on June 5.

It comes close on the heels of the announcement of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is supporting the agitating wrestlers, that farmers will take out a tractor march if Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh holds a rally in Ayodhya.

Tikait is likely to announce their strategy against Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh in a khap panchayat to be held in Kurukshetra today.

By denying permission to Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Uttar Pradesh government has apparently defused a clash between farmers and supporters of Singh.

However Ayodhya district officials said that the permission was not given due to the enforcement of Section 144 in the district.

The BJP MP issued a statement on Friday announcing the cancellation of the rally in Ayodhya without citing any reasons.

In a statement, Singh said: “Dear all well wishers…With your affection, I am holding a constitutional position as a Lok Sabha member for 28 years. While in power and in opposition, I have always tried to take people of all castes, communities and religions together. It is for these reasons that my political opponents and their parties have been leveling false allegations against me.”

Singh further said: “in the current developments, some political parties are looking for their future and are engaged in spoiling the social harmony by inciting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict by organizing meetings at various places. I am not in favor of allowing anti-national forces to disturb social harmony.”

“To reflect on the evil spreading in the society, the respected saints wanted to organize a saint’s conference in Ayodhya on June 5, but now the police are investigating the allegations. Therefore, in respect of the Supreme Court and advise of the saints ‘Jan Chetna’ Maharally of June 5, Ayodhya Chalo’ program has been postponed.Lakhs of supporters, well-wishers of all religions, castes and regions have supported me on this issue in a modest way, so while expressing my gratitude to all, I assure that I and my family will always be indebted to you,” he said.