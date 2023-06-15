Brij Bhushan Sharan case: Charges framed to weaken case, say legal eagles

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against the former President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his former secretary Vinod Tomar.

The Delhi Police in the chargesheet accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for offences under Sections 354, 354A , 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tomar has been booked under Sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC.

In the POCSO matter, Delhi Police sought cancellation of the case. It said, “In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, the father of the victim, and the victim herself.”

The action taken report of the Delhi Police has evoked strong reactions from various quarters. The referees and coaches and the legal eagles say that the case has been weakened.

What legal fraternity has to say

Speaking to The Statesman, a practicing lawyer at the Supreme Court Abani Sahu said, “This is a weak case. It will be very difficult to prove that the crime took place given the sections under which he has been charge-sheeted. Corroborating that a crime took place under the sections he has been charge-sheeted with is not easy to prove. That leaves him to defend the other charges under POCSO. But Delhi Police has sought cancellation of charges under the POCSO Act.”

Senior Advocate and President of the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association Mahalakshmi Pavani had this to say: “The sections applied are such that it is very difficult to corroborate in the court of law that a crime like that took place. It will go on forever if that is the aim.”

Referees: Family pressured to withdraw complaint

Reacting to the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, a referee of international repute and associated with the wrestlers federation Jagdeep Singh cried foul. He claimed, “As soon as the FIR was registered by the Delhi Police the minor’s statement should have been recorded. However, that has not been done. The entire family has been pressured to withdraw the complaint. There should be a free and fair probe then truth will come out.”

A coach with the wrestling federation and a former coach of Sakshi Malik Gyan Singh has also reacted quite strongly. He said, “The family has been put under immense pressure to withdraw the complaint. The matter needs investigation and truth will be for everyone to witness.”

Law will take its own course: Delhi Police

However, countering the claims Suman Nalwa, Public Relations Officer, Delhi Police said, “We can only go as per law. We have investigated the allegations and acted within the framework of the law. The sections applied are as per the allegations.”