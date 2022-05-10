Follow Us:
Brides narrowly escape getting married to wrong men during power failure

When the power was restored, the error was discovered just before the customary seven circumambulations (saat phere).

SNS | New Delhi | May 10, 2022 12:26 pm

Representational Picture (Photo: iStock)

During a power outage in Aslana village in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, two brides narrowly avoided getting married to the wrong men.

Nikita, Karishma, and Komal, Ramesh Bheewere’s three daughters, were getting married on the same day at the same location. Nikita was set to marry Bhola, while Karishma was set to marry Ganesh.

During a wedding night rite, Bhola and Ganesh sat with each other’s brides by accident.

Because both brides wore similar outfits, the confusion occurred in the dark.

After that, the suitable couples were found and the wedding rituals were accomplished.

The incident has gone viral on social media.
(with inputs from ANI)

