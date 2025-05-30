Actor Eddie Murphy’s son is married to Martin Lawrence’s daughter.

Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has revealed that his son, Eric Murphy is now married. The actor revealed that in a private church ceremony his son secretly wed Jasmin Page Lawrence, the daughter of American actor-comedian Martin Lawrence.

The 64-year-old actor revealed that Eric, 35, and Jasmin, 29, were married “two weeks ago” in a modest church ceremony rather than a lavish wedding, according to “People” magazine.

The actor stated, “They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” during his first appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, May 29.

He reportedly made a joke about Lawrence, 60, now not having to pay for a “big wedding”, as they are now in-laws, according to “People.”

Eddie stated that the couple “didn’t have a wedding” but that a more elaborate event might be held in the future. The performer remarked, “They went off and got married at the church.” Only the preacher and the two of them were present and They had a quiet little thing. So I think we’ll have a big party or something”.

After more than three years of dating, Eric proposed to Jasmin on November 27.

The couple announced a sweet video on Instagram to share the happy news, which featured a video of Jasmin saying “yes.”

The clip, set to ‘Spend My Life With You’ by Eric Benet, showed the couple walking into a room decorated with candles, roses and flower petals, and then Eric getting down on one knee and opening his ring box. “It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh”, Jasmin said of the engagement ring before saying “yes” and sharing a kiss with her now-husband.q