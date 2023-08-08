“Breach of privilege”: Mahesh Jethmalani on forged signature claim by 5 MPs

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Monday said it was a “question of breach of privilege” after five MPs alleged that their “forged signatures” were added by AAP MP Raghav Chadha to the motion for a proposed Select Committee on the draft legislation on Delhi Services.

The MP also called for an investigation in the matter.

The five MPs, who claimed their names were added to the proposed Select Commitee on the Delhi Services Bill, are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of the AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of the BJD.

They alleged that their names were included in the proposed panel on Delhi Services Bill without their consent.

Speaking to ANI, Jethmalani said, “It’s a question of breach of privilege. This should be investigated and whoever is responsible should be dismissed from the House.”

Further, terming it as an issue concerning the dignity of Parliament, the senior lawyer said, “The resolution has to explain how this has been done. This is a clear violation of rule 72. The consent of those members whose names were given has been shown to be given. And they have denied it. So this is a very big fraud played on them. This kind of thing is unprecedented.”

“It is about the dignity of the house. I have never seen this happen before,” Jethmalamni added.

This motion, with the alleged forged signatures of the five MPs, was moved by Raghav Chadha.

The aggrieved MPs demanded a Privilege Motion against Chadha.

Speaking to ANI, BJP’s Narhari Amin, one of the five MPs, said, “Raghav Chadha included my name in the (proposed) Select Committee. He did not speak to me for consent. And neither did I give my consent. What he did was wrong. I did not even put my signature.”

Meanwhile, Chadha said that he will reply to the Privileges Committee once they send him a notice.

Thambidurai said he has already written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, after 8 hours of discussion and debate, the Bill to replace the Centre’s Ordinance for control of services in the national capital was passed by the Upper House after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

Taking up the Bill for discussion earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Since being founded, the AAP has been hurling abuses at the Congress. And, today, they are seeking Congress’ support in its opposition to this draft law. The moment this Bill is passed, Arvind Kejriwal-ji palat jayenge (the moment the Bill is passed, Kejriwal would flip.”

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.