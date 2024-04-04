Brazilian Federal Police chief and CBI Director discuss measures to combat transnational crime

In a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between Brazil and India in combating transnational crime, Director of International Cooperation, Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal), Valdecy Urquiza, accompanied by delegates, held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior agency officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the high-level meeting was held at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting involved an exchange of insights aimed at addressing a wide range of criminal activities, and both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in combating crime, sharing criminal intelligence, exchanging best practices, providing mutual legal assistance, and improving cooperation via INTERPOL channels.

Urquiza also serves as Vice President (Americas) on the INTERPOL Executive Committee.

Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives to deepen cooperation between the CBI and the Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal).

The high-level delegation presided by the Director of International Cooperation, Brazilian Federal Police (Polícia Federal), Valdecy Urquiza, visited the CBI headquarters and the Global Operations Centre of the federal probe agency.

Interacting with senior officers of the CBI, Urquiza expressed his gratitude towards the agency for the collaborative spirit and reiterated his commitment to enhance cooperation, while the CBI director also thanked him for the visit

In December last year, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher A Wray met the CBI chief in New Delhi at the CBI headquarters.

The meeting focused on strengthening the exchange of information on criminal matters for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing expertise in investigating technology-enabled crimes.