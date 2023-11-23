Braj region lagged behind in development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after praying at the Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi on Thursday evening, said that the Braj region had lagged behind in development after Independence.

He recalled that he had announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort that Mathura and Braj would not be left behind in the race for development. “The darshan of God will be even more grand and divine. The entire area is associated with the Leela of Kanha. Wherever Mahabharata takes place, there are blessings of Lord Krishna. We will develop with this blessing,” he added.

The prime minister worshipped at the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna and offered prayers before a 525th birth anniversary programme of Mirabai, where Hema Malini, the actress and MP, welcomed him.

On the occasion, the PM releases a postage stamp on Sant Mirabai and a coin of Rs 525 was also released on the 525th birth anniversary.

UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. He said the land of India has the potential that whenever consciousness became weak, someone emerged from a corner and became a warrior and someone became a saint.

“Ramanujacharya was born in the South and other saints from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh had the same message and objective. Mathura was the confluence of the Bhakti movement. Saints came from different corners and consciousness was raised. The saints said that Vrindavan is not a forest but Nandgaon is a village and it was the center of culture, literature and devotion,” PM said.

He said, “I have come to the place of devotion from the election field of Rajasthan. Only the one who is called by Shri Krishna comes here. This is not an ordinary earth. The blood of Braj is also considered sacred all over the world as Radha-Krishna is present in every particle. By coming here you get everything and I have the privilege of visiting Mirabai on her birth anniversary. I bow at the feet of Radha Krishna,” PM said, adding that Hema Malini is an MP, but she is engrossed in the devotion of Krishna.

“It’s another special moment for me to be here. From Krishna to Mirabai there was connection with Gujarat. Krishna went to Dwarka and became the ruler of Dwarka. Mirabai also lived in Dwarka. She was from Rajasthan. When people of Gujarat get a chance to visit Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, they consider it good luck,” he said.

The PM said, Mirabai had said that whatever is visible between the earth and the sky, its end is certain. In those difficult times of India, Mirabai showed that the strength of women can give direction to the country. She was one of the great social reformers. His posts are relevant even today.

BJP MP Hema Malini said, “Ever since I came here as an MP, I have seen that many saints and sadhus places have been built, but there is nothing about Mirabai. I expressed my grief to PM Modi. So he immediately agreed to this and today this ceremony is taking place for Mirabai.”