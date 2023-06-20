Boy dies while participating in state govt celebrations

In a tragic incident, a student of Class VI lost his life after being crushed under a tractor when he was trying to escape a dog attack while participating in the ongoing decennial celebrations to mark Telangana’s tenth formation day.

The state BJP president blamed the ruling BRS government for the death and demanded compensation for the boy’s family. There have been quite a few dog attacks in Telangana, particularly on children in the past few months with tragic consequences.

Today was earmarked as Telangana Education Day and Inugala Dhanush, 10, was participating with his classmates in a rally organised in the district to celebrate the day with school children.

On his way, he had bought a packet of biscuits from a nearby shop. Suddenly, a dog attacked him while he was walking and unnerved by the sudden attack he tried to escape only to come under the wheels of a tractor that was passing by.

The boy was killed on the spot. BRS MLC Padi Kaushiik Reddy visited his family and assured them the state government will extend a helping hand.

BJP MP from Karimnagar and party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar blamed the state government for forcing the students to participate in the decennial celebrations and demanded that it should pay compensation to the next of kin of Dhanush.

“Is the BRS government organising the decennial celebrations to make people happy? It is outrageous that the government is forcing the students to participate in these festivals,” said Sanjay Kumar.

Pointing out that there had been casualties in the past when BRS organised Atmiya Sabhas to rejuvenate party workers in various areas he wondered, “Are your gatherings, festivals and celebrations organised to take people’s lives?”

The Chief Minister has directed that the state government will celebrate the tenth formation day with 21-day long festivities and each day has been assigned a particular subject such as education, irrigation, health, good governance in order to highlight the achievements of the youngest state.