Boy dies after falling in borewell in MP

A 10-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in a village in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, and was declared dead by doctors after rescuers finally retrieved him on Sunday morning from a depth of about 40 feet after a 16-hour-long rescue operation.

The incident occurred in village Pipliya under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.

Advertisement

According to police officials, the boy, Sumit Meena, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell. His parents searched for him but when they did not find him, and after realizing that he had fallen into the borewell, the parents and villagers informed the police and rescue workers.

Advertisement

A rescue operation was launched and a team of the NDRF from Bhopal was also rushed to the spot on Saturday late evening. Rescuers worked through the night and dug a parallel pit to reach the boy via a passage between the pit and borewell.

According to Guna SP Sanjeev Sinha, the boy was finally brought out of the borewell at around 9.30 am on Sunday, and was rushed to a hospital on life support.

However, doctors declared him dead after a thorough examination.

According to Guna Collector Satyendra Singh, the boy was trapped at a depth of 39 feet in the borewell, which is around 140 feet deep.