Both Houses adjourned again as Opposition protests continue

The Winter Session of Parliament resumed on Monday but both the Houses were adjourned for the day due to persistent sloganeering by opposition members who demanded discussion on the Adani issue as well as the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Since the Session commenced on November 25, proceedings of both Houses have been washed out amid opposition uproar.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Opposition members were up on their feet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged Members to allow the Question Hour to function normally, but the Opposition ruckus continued. The din drowned out the reply being given by Union minister Jayant Chaudhary.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was scheduled to brief the Lower House on important developments in India’s relationship with China. The briefing follows recent talks between the two countries, during which they reached an agreement on the disengagement and patrolling process at friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The ‘Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024’ was introduced before the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, it was adjourned till noon.

The Lok Sabha’s business of the day also included the introduction of bills relating to banking laws and amendments to the Railways Act, 1989.

In the Rajya Sabha, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 20 notices received under Rule 267. His pleas to “allow the House to function” went unheeded as Opposition members started protesting.

Dhankhar referred to Murphy’s Law, which states that anything that can go wrong will go wrong, adding that it appears that there exists a deliberate effort to actualise law to impede this House’s proper functioning.

He said, ”Hon’ble Members, it appears that a deliberate algorithm exists to actualise Murphy’s Law: ‘Anything that can go wrong will go wrong,’ in this August House, consequently impeding the proper functioning of Parliament. We find ourselves achieving precisely the antithesis of what our Constitution ordains. What we are doing is a spectacle of absolute disdain to the people!”

Requesting members to allow the House to run, he said, ”In reverence to the framers of our Constitution and the innumerable patriots who made the supreme sacrifice, I implore you all to allow the Parliament to function. Do not make it dysfunctional! ”

Earlier, Dhankhar extended birthday greetings to Health Minister and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and BJP member Tejveer Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned within a few minutes of resuming after an earlier adjournment amid protests. Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

In the Rajya Sabha, bills pertaining to regulation and development of oilfields and design, manufacture, use and sell aircrafts were to be introduced.

Several members in the Rajya Sabha moved adjournment notices ahead of the session.

Congress member Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the need for investigating allegations levelled by the US Justice Department against Gautam Adani in connection with “bribery and corruption” allegations. He cited “public interest” as the justification to move the adjournment motion.

AAP member Raghav Chadha gave a Suspension of Business notice in the House of Elders to discuss the “atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh” and the arrest of three Hindu priests, including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Floor leaders of the INDIA parties, after a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party office chaired by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, have decided to meet the Speaker to request his intervention in the smooth functioning of the House.