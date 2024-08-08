Border security tightened amid Bangladesh unrest: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Central government has directed the state to ensure full security along the India-Bangladesh border.

Sarma emphasised that his state is maintaining rigorous surveillance, allowing entry only to individuals with valid passports, visas, and verified citizenship.

“The recent changes in Bangladesh’s political regime have not resulted in any unauthorised crossings into our territory. We remain committed to securing the border and preventing any illegal infiltration,” Sarma stated.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence in the Indian government’s efforts, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to safeguard Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Christian communities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is witnessing significant political upheaval. The country is set to receive an interim government on Thursday following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been confirmed as the leader of the new administration.

The unrest in Bangladesh has prompted heightened vigilance on the Indian side of the border. Bangladesh, which has been led by Sheikh Hasina for 15 years, is now facing an unprecedented crisis as she resigned and fled the country amidst escalating protests.

Initially sparked by the Opposition to a controversial jobs quota system, the unrest has ballooned into widespread resistance against her government, leading to over 300 deaths in recent weeks.

In response to the turmoil in Bangladesh, other northeastern states sharing borders with the country, including Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, have also ramped up security measures.

Meghalaya has temporarily suspended operations at its border haats markets that facilitate local trade with Bangladesh—and imposed a nightly curfew along its 443-kilometer border to prevent unauthorized crossings and illegal activities.

Tripura, which shares a 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh, has increased patrols and is closely monitoring vulnerable points along the border, especially in areas known for smuggling activities. The state has also intensified coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure the security of its border villages.

Mizoram, with a 318-kilometer border, has reinforced its border posts and increased the frequency of security checks. The state government is also working with local communities to report any suspicious activities, ensuring that no unauthorized individuals cross into Indian territory.