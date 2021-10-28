Bombay HC resumes hearing on Aryan Khan, others’ bail pleas

The Bombay High Court on Thursday resumed the hearing of Aryan Khan, along with others’, bail pleas in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Representing Narcotics Control Bureau in the courtroom today, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh said, “Accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan) is not a first-time consumer of drugs, he was in contact with drug peddlers.”

He further argued that even if someone is not in possession (of drugs) but is a part of the conspiracy, then he will be punishable under the same section of the law. ” Arbaaz is Aryan Khan’s childhood friend.

Even if you are not in possession (of drugs) but you are part of the conspiracy, then you will be punishable under the same section of the law,” he said.

The lawyers of the three accused, Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha presented their arguments at the court in the last two days. However, NCB began presenting its arguments in the case today.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.