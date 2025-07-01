Logo

# India

Body and vital organ donors of will be given guard of honour: MP CM

Dr. Yadav said that guard of honour would be held at the last rites of those who donate their bodies or vital organs like heart, liver and kidney.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | July 1, 2025 7:42 pm

File Photo: IANS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that the state government would give a guard of honour during the last rites of those who donate their bodies and vital organs after death

According to state government officials, the chief minisgter also said that the government would felicitate the family members of body and vital organ donors on 26 January and 15 August.

Dr. Yadav said that guard of honour would be held at the last rites of those who donate their bodies or vital organs like heart, liver and kidney.

