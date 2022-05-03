Bodies of 3 members of the same family recovered in Bengal

Three members of the same family’s bodies were discovered at a residence in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

Domon Rajowar (62), his wife Sumitra (55) and their daughter Mala have been identified as the three victims (30).

The three were killed late Monday night, according to preliminary inquiry.

Despite the fact that Mala and her husband were married for one and a half years, she just moved in with her parents because her spouse had to travel for work.

The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the offenders and determine the motivation for the killings.

Tanmay Ray, additional police superintendent, spoke to the media on Tuesday and said: “There is nothing else that can be said at this time. So yet, no one has been arrested in this case.”

(with inputs from IANS)