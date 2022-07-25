Blind murder solved, 3 accused nabbed by Himachal police from 3 states

The Himachal Pradesh Police claimed to have solved the kidnapping and murder of Shiv Narayan with three arrests one each from UP, Bihar and Tamil Naidu.

A police official, on Monday, said that on June 6, the police registered a case of kidnapping after receiving the information about Narayan going missing from Kotkhai Halaila Ashram and on June 11.

A special team under Inspector Manoj Kumar and Sub Inspector Madan was formed to carry out an investigation into the case.

“Based on CCTV footage, call details and bank transactions, an accused Dharmender, aged 37 years, resident of Aurangabad, Bihar, was detained and arrested on June 25. He allegedly revealed that Shiv Narayan was kidnapped and murdered. The body of the deceased was recovered from Rajgarh, Sirmaur. He also disclosed that two other persons were also involved in the crime,” said the official.

The investigating team arrested another accused, Bhupinder, aged 40 years, resident of Gaya, Bihar on July 18 from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

Meticulously following the leads, the team succeeded in arresting the main accused Ravinder alias Swami Atamanand Giri, aged 40 years, a resident of Panchkula, Haryana.

He was detained in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and was arrested on July 20.

An amount of Rs 6 lakh and the victim’s car has been recovered during the investigations, said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.