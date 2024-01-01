Auto driver among three arrested for robbing passengers

The Delhi Police have arrested three robbers, who used to rob unassuming passengers after offering them a ride in their auto-rickshaws, the police said on Monday.

The trio, identified as Jishan, Gagan and Guddu, who hailed from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Mustafabad, North East Delhi, respectively, used to target the passengers arriving at the Old Delhi railway stations from other states, the police said.

All three claim to be budding criminals and alcoholic, who indulged in crimes to make easy and quick money.

On December 26, a passenger was on the lookout for a conveyance after de-boarding Ranikhet Express at the Old Delhi Railway Station when an auto-rickshaw stopped in front of him, and the driver offered a ride for just Rs 100 for the, along with other passengers.

The complainant agreed to the deal and got into the sharing auto-rickshaw which was occupied by two passengers.

The TSR driver stopped the vehicle on reaching the Geeta Colony Flyover and started beating the complainant along with co-passengers. They left the complainant after robbing him of his mobile phone, cash and a travel bag.

Similar complaints were received by the police earlier. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police scanned more than 250 CCTV footages of the nearby places finding out the registration plate of the auto-rickshaw.

Later, the auto driver, Jishan, was traced and apprehended from the area of Old Delhi Railway Station on December 28, while he was on the lookout for his prey. At his instance, two of his associates were arrested on the same day during raids at different place.

The police recovered robbed items from the accused persons.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their role in committing the robbery and beating the complainant near Geeta Colony Flyover.

On sustained questioning, the accused persons said they were budding criminals. However, their previous criminal records are being verified, the police added.