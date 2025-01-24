Blast at ordnance factory in Maharashtra kills 8

A massive explosion ripped through a defence ordnance factory in Jawhar Nagar in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Friday, killing eight factory workers and injuring several others.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard up to five kilometres away, sources said, adding that the death toll is likely to go up.

The explosion occurred in a section of the factory where raw materials are used to make research and development explosive (RDX) for the armed forces. The blast caused a huge fire, and smoke spread throughout the area, as people fled from the area due to falling debris.

The names of some of those injured in the explosion include Sanjay Raut (59), Narendra Vanjari (55), Rajesh Badwaik (33), Sunil Kumar Yadav (24), Jaideep Banerjee (42) and Manoj Meshram (59). They are undergoing treatment at Laksh Multispeciality Hospital in Bhandara, though manager Chandrashekhar Goswami (59) died during treatment, sources said.

The cause of the blast is not yet known and officials are conducting further investigations.

Earlier on Friday, rescue and medical teams were rushed to search for survivors after the blast brought down the roof of the factory, as it collapsed on the workers inside.

Around 14 workers are reported to be trapped after the roof collapsed.

Five workers have been rescued safely after JCB machines were pressed into service to clear the debris in order to look for survivors. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police reached the spot, while the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) teams began rescue operations.

Collector Sanjay Kolte issued an official statement on the Bhandara Ordnance Factory blast. He said that the roof of the factory collapsed due to the blast. The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, he said.

Bhandara Superintendent of Police Nooral Hasan said, “A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the local fire brigade and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are engaged in a rescue operation. Around 14 people were working inside the ordnance factory.

“So far we have rescued six people, who were taken to Laksh Hospital Bhandara of which one died, and two were taken to Bhandara District General Hospital of which one died. The situation looks critical and those who are trapped inside, we hope they are rescued alive.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted a tweet on his official X handle which read, “13 to 14 workers are reported to be trapped after the roof collapsed in an explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara district. As per the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately one worker has died.

“Five workers have been rescued safely. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are at the spot and all possible help is being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue work and they will reach soon. The district administration is engaged in rescue work in coordination with defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the person who lost his life in this incident,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress confirmed the incident.

“A major explosion has occurred at the Ordnance Factory in Jawaharnagar. Preliminary reports indicate that the blast took place in the factory section where raw materials used for the production of RDX are processed.

Congress state President Nana Patole attacked the government for the incident.

“Such an accident is a failure of the Modi government. This is the first time such an explosion has happened. The death toll in the explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara is likely to increase. I express my condolences to the workers who died in this accident. It has come to light that even the Ordnance Factory is not safe during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the failure of the Narendra Modi government,” he said.