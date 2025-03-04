Defence Minister highlights advanced technologies for security and disaster management

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) – Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Collaboration Conference-Cum-Exhibition on ‘Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations’ at DRDO Bhawan, here today.

Organized by the Directorate of Low Intensity Conflict (DLIC) under DRDO, the two-day event aims to equip Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) with the latest technological advancements to enhance security and disaster response.

Addressing the gathering, Singh emphasised the increasing complexities of global security and the need for India’s security framework to adapt to emerging threats such as cyber warfare, hybrid warfare, space-based challenges, and transnational organized crime. “Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly, and the overlap between internal and external security is increasing. It is imperative that our institutions break silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India,” he stated.

He further noted that India’s internal security landscape now extends beyond conventional threats like terrorism and extremism. “Adversaries do not always come with traditional weapons; cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions,” he added.

The defence minister underscored the pivotal role played by DRDO in fortifying India’s defence and internal security. He lauded the organisation’s innovations in small arms, bulletproof jackets, surveillance systems, and drone technology, which are being integrated into security operations.

Encouraging collaboration between DRDO and MHA, he proposed the creation of a joint list of scalable products that can be developed and deployed efficiently. “Our security forces require the best tools and technologies to remain ahead of the curve,” he asserted.

In addition to security applications, the union minister stressed the significance of leveraging advanced technologies for disaster management and humanitarian relief. “The role of technology is not just in defence but also in ensuring peace and social welfare,” he stated. He highlighted the growing frequency of natural disasters and the need for advanced rescue tools like thermal imaging cameras, drone-based detection systems, and victim locating devices.

Referring to the recent avalanche in Mana, Uttarakhand, he praised the use of advanced rescue equipment in saving lives, reinforcing the importance of technological preparedness in mitigating disaster impact.

Singh called for greater public awareness in disaster management. “Every citizen should know how to respond in times of crisis. It is not enough for security agencies and technology developers to take the lead; we must educate the general public,” he urged.

He also emphasised the need for region-specific security strategies, acknowledging that security challenges vary across different parts of India. “Security threats in India are not uniform. The Northeast faces insurgencies, Naxal-affected areas have unique challenges, and urban security differs from rural security. We need dedicated conferences to address region-specific concerns,” he said.

A significant milestone of the event was the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the ASMI 9x19mm Machine Pistol from DRDO to Lokesh Machinery Tool, marking a step forward in the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The defence minister also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing DRDO-designed technologies developed in collaboration with the Indian defence industry.