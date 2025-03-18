Army as first responder

Photographs of residents of Wayanad in July-August 2024 lining up to cheer members of the Army’s rescue team as it withdrew after successfully completing its daunting rescue task post landslides dominated social media and news networks. It was an emotional send-off from a community which lost many family members but witnessed path-breaking rescue operations. Some members of the rescue team also belonged to the region, and had close relatives who did not survive, but this did not deter them from their rescue mission.

Another recent incident was the avalanche which overran a Border Roads camp near Mana in Uttarakhand on 28 February this year, trapping 54 workers. Almost immediately, the nearest army establishments were activated and troops commenced one of their most important life-saving operations. While soldiers dug through tons of snow in sub-zero temperatures, medical teams established makeshift emergency stations hoping to save the lives of those being rescued. The Times of India stated, “The cold was brutal, the darkness absolute. Snow continued to fall, covering the treacherous terrain in a deceptive, deadly stillness. Yet, the rescuers refused to rest.”

Advertisement

This timely intervention, executed under extremely adverse conditions, saved 46 lives. Media reports mention the Army being intricately involved in the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. The Army secured vital locations, working alongside other agencies to manage large inflow of devotees and also provided medical and logistical support. Throughout, while it was omnipresent, it remained in the background, silently assisting, while giving credit to others. Army reserve columns were spread across the region, waiting to respond to any untoward incident.

Advertisement

Such is the nation’s trust in the Army that religious leader Mahamandaleshwar Premanand Puri stated after the stampede in Kumbh, “If the Kumbh had been managed by the Indian Army, this tragedy wouldn’t have happened. There are enough people willing to serve selflessly in our country.” Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, tweeted after the incident, “it is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh should be immediately handed over to the Army.” These were also the thoughts of many devotees who were present. This is the Indian Army, quiet, always in the background, but ever ready to be there when the nation needs it.

It never seeks the limelight but is omnipresent. This is largely because of its deployment in almost every part of the country. This role of the Army, being there when the public needs its presence the most, has earned it national accolades. It is the most respected national institution today. There is no natural calamity or accident where it has not been involved in relief and rescue tasks. India’s varied geography and climate make it vulnerable to natural disasters. Almost 60 per cent of our landmass is prone to earthquakes, 12 per cent to floods, 6,000 kms of coastline susceptible to cyclones and 70 per cent of the country’s cultivable land prone to droughts. Hilly regions remain at risk of landslides and avalanches.

While India has national institutions including the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) at the central level and similar institutions at state levels, it needs additional trained troops. This flows from the Army. Indian soldiers are trained in managing natural disasters from avalanches in mountains to floods and landslides in the plains, alongside their primary role of securing the nation. In 2024 alone, the army dispatched 83 disaster relief teams across 14 states, rescuing more than 30,000 civilians, offering medical assistance to around 3,000 individuals, and providing relief materials to over 13,000 affected citizens. This assistance was across the length and breadth of the country. In Manipur, heavy floods led to thousands being rescued and evacuated to safety.

Kerala’s Wayanad region faced landslides, Gujarat experienced devastating floods while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were hit by Cyclone Fengal. In every case the Army played a stellar role ensuring minimal loss of life and facilitating restoration of normalcy. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) is a training capsule which ensures that army personnel are ever ready for quick deployment. Exercises such as the multilateral mock drill, Sanyukt Vimochan 2024, brought together the army, navy, air force, coast guard, NDRF, and its affiliated state agencies. Such initiatives refine coordination, interoperability and logistics, enabling seamless responses when disaster strikes. Moreover, disaster management now forms a core part of India’s bilateral and multilateral international military exercises.

The Indian Army is increasingly collaborating with regional and global partners in HADR-focused drills, reinforcing India’s reputation as a dependable responder in crisis situations. The Army supported Nepal during earthquakes which rocked the country in 2015 and 2023. In 2023 it also deployed a 30-bed field hospital with specialists in Turkey when it faced a devastating earthquake. Modern technology has transformed the Army’s approach to disaster management. Exploiting capabilities of drones, GPS systems and AIbased analytics, the Army has enhanced its accuracy and efficiency in rescue and relief operations. This was most pronounced in Wayanad.

The Army’s role does not end with rescue; rehabilitation and longrecovery are integral to its disaster management philosophy. Troops reconstruct roads, rebuild bridges, provide clean drinking water and temporary shelters, ensuring communities can recover swiftly. They remain there to ensure life returns to normal at the earliest. Nowhere is this more visible than in J and K and Ladakh where the army’s presence has ensured that local communities recover from natural disasters at the earliest. During the Covid pandemic, the army established hospitals in major metros and also opened its doors for the public. It led the way in organizing vaccination drives in remote areas, and ensured availability of medical supplies to remote communities.

The Indian Army’s exceptional ability to respond swiftly and effectively to disasters underlines its broader role as the nation’s ultimate protector – not just security from external threats but also in times of peace and adversity. The Army operates alongside local administrations to establish disaster-resilient infrastructure, ensuring communities remain better equipped to handle future calamities. Each disaster response adds a new chapter highlighting the Army’s indispensable role as the nation’s first responder. This dedication and unwavering resolve make every soldier not only a guardian of national sovereignty but a saviour in the truest sense, embodying the spirit of ‘Service Before Self.’

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army.)