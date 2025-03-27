Parliament today: Disaster management, immigration bills on agenda

The Parliament will on Thursday see the tabling of some key bills for consideration and passing.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, be taken into consideration and also to move that the amendments made be agreed to. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on December 12, 2024, and sent to Rajya Sabha for its concurrence. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with amendments at its sitting held on Wednesday and returned it to Lok Sabha on the same day.

Advertisement

The Home Minister will move The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025. As per the Business List of the Lower House, this is to move that “the Bill to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners including requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto'”. The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage.

Advertisement

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend the Railways Act, 1989, be taken into consideration.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the bill on the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for passage.

He had tabled it on December 17, 2024, namely:- “That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats inaccordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken intoconsideration.”

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for consideration and return of the Appropriation(No. 3) Bill, 2025 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year, 2025-26, as passed by Lok Sabha.

She will also move The Finance Bill, 2025 Bill “to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2025-26, as passed by Lok Sabha,” for consideration and also to be returned.