Blame-game politics of Kejriwal exposed to people of Delhi: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of blaming others while doing nothing for the development of the city despite being in power has been exposed to the people.

Speaking to a news agency, Yadav said in the 12 years of his tenure, Kejriwal only focused on blaming others, be it neighbouring states or the LG, for unkempt poll promises of his party.

So much so that the people of Delhi have no expectations from him since he did all the development works for himself or his party people, and not for the residents of Delhi.

Yadav predicted that Congress would form a government in Haryana in the upcoming assembly polls on October 5.