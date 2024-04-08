BJP’s received Rs1068 crore donations from 45 suspicious firms, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that the saffron party has received donations to the tune of hundreds of crores through electoral bonds from many companies who in return got tax exemptions, while some of them never gave any tax.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that there were 33 companies that faced losses of around one lakh crore over a period of seven years and they donated Rs 450 crore to the BJP.

Singh further alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre did huge corruption in a planned way through electoral bonds as its medium.

Advertisement

He further claimed that laws were modified and changed in a bid to provide tax exemptions running into crores to the companies, while they were also allotted contracts. Singh further thanked the Supreme Court, which made the data of electoral bonds available in the public domain.

The AAP leader further said out of the 33 companies, 17 were such that they did not pay any tax or got any exemption.

He further claimed, “Six companies have given the BJP Rs 600 crore in donations, one of them gave donations equal to three times the profit it made.”

Singh further made a surprising claim that there was a company which had donated an amount which was 93 times more than its profits.

The AAP leader alleged further that donations worth hundreds of crores of rupees were taken by creating shell companies, and the money trail was clearly visible, but the central agencies were silent on this matter.

Singh asserted that the Directorate of Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation should investigate electoral bonds.

The AAP leader further mentioned about a company, Eugia Pharma Limited, which he claimed is the company of Sharath Reddy, who was booked in the liquor policy case by the federal probe agency, and later turned as an approver in the case.

He said the firm has purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 15 crore and has donated the entire Rs 15 crore electoral bonds to the BJP while it had suffered a loss of Rs 28 crores in the past 7 years. And the same company got a tax exemption of Rs 7.20 crore, Singh added.