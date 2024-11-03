“Kejriwal received blessings ‘like never before'”: AAP MP Sanjay Singh praises AAP convenor’s Padyatra

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday praised former Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his padayatra across the national capital, saying that the leader received blessings ‘like never before’ during his visit to different assembly constituencies of Delhi.

“As we all know the AAP national convenor is visiting many assembly constituencies. For the first time, he received blessings like never before. In his visit, he visited people’s love is evident. He brought the change in education, power, water, free bus service to women are extraordinary steps he took,” Sanjay Singh said.

Arvind Kejriwal is in a ‘Padyatra’ to various assembly constituencies in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

The AAP leader alleged BJP’s involvement in an attack on Arvind Kejriwal in one of his rallies, accusing senior BJP leaders of supporting the act.

“During one of the campaign, BJP supporters attacked him. Even big leaders from the BJP supported the attack on Arvind Kejriwal,” Singh added.

AAP earlier alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a rally in the national capital by the “goons” of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said that Padyatra was paused for Diwali and will continue soon from Rajouri Garden. “This will continue for November and December,” he added.

Further sharpening his attack on BJP, he said, “Name any of the states where BJP is providing “24*7″ power, education and water services like in Delhi.”

“No water bill is necessary for the people of Delhi to give. The moment Kejriwal will come to power again, people can tear off those bills because Kejriwal will make sure no one pays for the faulty bill,” the Rajya Sabha MP asserted.

The AAP leader further criticized the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), accusing it of not allowing people to visit ghats on Chath Puja.

“DDA is now saying for Chatth puja, ghat cannot be made. BJP has two slogans- Humala and Jumla. The land is of DDA. DDA is the BJP’s corruption. They are looting the poor people,” Singh added.

Notably, DDA is a statutory body that comes under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for engaging in “cheap politics,” alleging that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is obstructing Purvanchalis from celebrating Chhath Puja by keeping the gates closed.

Atishi claimed that the Delhi development authority was banning entry of people into the Chhath Ghaat in Greater Kailash.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday accused AAP governemt in Delhi of failing to make adequate arrangements for Chhath Puja in past years, alleging that the AAP doesn’t want to solve issues of the people of Delhi.

“One thing is clear, till AAP govt stays in power in Delhi, they (AAP) keep fighting regarding almost all issues. There has been never such a subject, on which AAP has not created a controversy. They don’t want to solve the issues of the people of Delhi…permissions for Chhath Puja are received every year but it should have been the responsibility of AAP govt to make adequate arrangements for Chhath Puja but they failed in that. To escape from people’s anger, they are blaming the BJP…people will get all the facilities for Chhath Puja, BJP members will be at the Ghats to serve people…” Khandelwal told ANI.