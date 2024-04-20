BJP’s Moradabad candidate for LS polls dies a day after polling

BJP candidate from the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat Sarvesh Singh died of a massive heart attack on Saturday. He was around 72.

Singh was contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the fourth time. He was elected BJP MP from Moradabad in 2014 and was also MLA from the Thakurdwara assembly seat of the district for five times.

According to party sources, Singh had undergone a dental operation in March and since then he has been unwell. After filing a nomination on March 27, he could not even go out for public meetings.

Advertisement

However, on April 12, he attended Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting in Moradabad, and on April 15, CM Yogi Adityanath’s public meetings in Badhapura, Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency. But, he did not address the meetings due to his ill health.

Yesterday, he voted at the booth of his native Ratupura village. Relatives say he was taken to the AIIMS for treatment on Saturday morning. He died there due to a heart attack.

Sarvesh Singh had contested the assembly elections for the first time in 1991 from the Thakurdwara seat on a BJP ticket. After this, he became a powerful leader of the BJP by winning elections four times consecutively. The party has not yet been able to find his replacement for the Thakurdwara seat.

In 2019, he was defeated by SP’s ST Hasan. His son Shushant Singh is the BJP MLA from the Badapur assembly seat of Bijnor district.

DM Manvendra Singh confirmed that the information about the death of BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar was received. He said this would not affect the election process. The counting of votes would be held on the scheduled date. If BJP wins the election, then a by-election will be held and if BJP loses, nothing will happen.