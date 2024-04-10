BJP’s manifesto for Arunachal polls promises gas cylinders at Rs 400

BJP’s National President J P Nadda released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections with a focus on the ‘DTH’ model, infrastructure development, transformation, and harmony.

Speaking on the occasion Nadda pledged a comprehensive agenda for the state.

Key promises made in the manifesto include significant investment in enhancing rail, road, and air connectivity, with a dedicated fund of Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for essential infrastructure development.

The manifesto also commits to generating 25,000 job opportunities for the state’s youth and establishing an IT park in Itanagar.

Furthermore, Nadda assured voters that if re-elected to power, the party would ensure LPG cylinders at Rs 400.

Along with Nadda, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was present at the launch of the manifest.

Nadda’s visit to the Northeast is extended to Sikkim, where he will continue his campaign and unveil the BJP’s manifesto for the region. This visit underscores the party’s commitment to engaging with voters across diverse regions.