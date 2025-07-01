Formation of Trader Welfare Board a major step towards fulfilling BJP manifesto commitments: Sachdeva

Addressing a programme organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva congratulated the Delhi government and said that the formation of the Traders’ Welfare Board will be a major step towards fulfilling the BJP’s manifesto commitments.

He added that the BJP remains committed to further initiatives, ranging from addressing warehouse space needs in Delhi to honouring trader leaders.

Sachdeva stated that Delhi is a trade distribution hub and that trade is the largest source of revenue for the national capital; hence, it needs to be encouraged.

At the programme organised by CAIT General Secretary and MP Praveen Khandelwal, traders felicitated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Ministers, and the state unit chief of the BJP.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, a major issue faced by wholesale traders in the national capital is the lack of land for warehouses, which is prompting some markets to look for land in other states.

He informed that the Delhi BJP and the government will soon urge the Union Urban Development Minister, the Lieutenant Governor, and the DDA Vice Chairman to provide land to trader organisations under a society-based model for building warehouses, so that Delhi’s trade remains within the city.

As traders have played a significant role in Delhi’s development, as a mark of respect, the Delhi BJP will propose to the CM and MCD Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh that various markets be named after these leaders and that gateways be named in their honour, Sachdeva added.

He suggested that attention should be given to enhancing the role of market associations in market cleanliness, park maintenance, and parking arrangements.

MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj, along with Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood, were also present on the occasion.

All the distinguished guests were felicitated by CAIT Delhi chief Vipin Ahuja and other trader leaders.