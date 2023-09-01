BJP’s four-pronged ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to begin tomorrow in Rajasthan

Sounding poll bugle two months ahead of assembly elections in the state, BJP is all set to launch its four-pronged ‘Parivartan Yatra’ (change of government) in Rajasthan tomorrow at ‘Trinetra Ganesh Temple’ on the hills of Ranthambhore.

BJP National President J P Nadda will flag off the yatra to be taken out on especially-designed vehicles at Trinetra Temple at noon tomorrow. The yatra that will cover 1,857 km of two divisions of the Bharatpur, Jaipur and Tonk districts will witness participation by leaders and workers of 47 assembly segments.

Union Home MInister Amit Shah will flag off the second yatra from Baneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on September 3. It will travel 2,433 km in 18 days to cover the two divisions of Kota and Udaipur, and Bhilwara district to woo voters in 52 assembly constituencies.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag of third Yatra from Ramdeora in Jaisalmer district on September 4 to cover 51 assembly constituencies of divisions of Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts in 18 days by travelling on 2,574 km.

On September 5, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will start BJP’s fourth Yatra from Gogameri covering 2128 kms in 50 assembly constituencies of Bikaner Division and Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Alwar districts.

Finally Yatra will culminate at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth place Dhankya near Jaipur on September 25 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers, the BJP State Media Coordinator Pramod Vashishth told The Statesman today.

Scores of specially designed Rath vehicles and saffron bearing color vehicles moves on roads, and party’s leaders will hold nukkad sabha, rallies, and meetings with the public to bring a change in government by defeating the misruled Gehlot government on all fronts, Ramlal Jat, an MLA and senior party spokesman said.

Narayan Pancharia, the convener of the election management committee, said the Yatra will be under the collective leadership of the state leaders. Four prominent leaders state BJP President C P Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and former state President Satish Poonia have given different charges for successful completion of Yatra, he said.