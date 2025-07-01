BJP’s concern for tribals is hypocritical: Congress

Jharkhand Congress General Secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of showing false concern for tribal communities after being politically rejected by them.

Sinha alleged that during its tenure, the BJP attempted to amend the CNT and SPT Acts and facilitated land acquisition that transferred tribal lands to its industrialist allies. “Now, the same BJP blames us while pretending to care for tribals,” he said.

He further claimed that the BJP conspired to disturb the Santhal region on Hul Diwas, but their attempt was foiled by the public.

Referring to the ongoing violence in Manipur, Sinha criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing his foreign trips while the northeastern state remains in turmoil.

“The BJP talks about the Jharkhand movement, but the word ‘Jharkhand’ was first officially uttered from the Red Fort by former Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It was under his leadership that a committee on Jharkhand was formed, which later led to the state’s geographical demarcation. Eventually, it was through the efforts of Sonia Gandhi that Jharkhand became a separate state,” he added.

Sinha said BJP’s politics is built on lies and conspiracy, and its spokespersons remain far removed from the truth.