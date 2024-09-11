BJP’s bulldozer trampling democracy and Constitution in UP: Akhilesh

In a blistering attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP’s bulldozer is trampling democracy and the Constitution.

There is no place for such arrogant leadership in democracy, it is a curse for the state of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Addressing a press statement here on Wednesday, SP president said the BJP is far from power in the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra due to the illegal acts of the chief minister.

“As long as the inhuman and destructive conduct of bulldozers continues to be patronised by the BJP leadership, its future will remain bleak. Democracy and constitutional rule are not possible in the state and country as long as the BJP is in power,” he contended.

Alleging that BJP’s agenda is to divide people by spreading hatred in society, he called it a mockery of democracy.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the language of the BJP chief minister is indecent and undemocratic. “How can the chief minister talk about the heart? What level of language is this? It is an expression of frustration. This language cannot be that of a healthy person. The BJP does not accept any accountability towards law, Constitution, and democracy. Wherever they set foot there will be a divided base,” he claimed.

He said, “The BJP uses government machinery to fulfill its political interests. This is the height of corruption. Corruption and looting is going on in every department. It is rampant at every level from police stations to tehsil. No work is being done for the general public. BJP acts dishonestly at every level.”

“Even in the 2022 assembly elections, the public had reposed confidence in the Samajwadi Party, but the BJP government insulted the public opinion and betrayed the public,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said no development work was done in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP rule of more than seven years. “The people of Uttar Pradesh will wipe out the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections and BJP will not be able to stand in front of the strength of Samajwadi Party’s PDA,” he added.