BJP’s active membership campaign from October 16 to 31

BJP State General Secretary Sikander Kumar said that the party’s sixteen-day long active membership campaign will commence from October 16. While speaking at the active membership campaign workshop at Parwanoo in Solan district on Wednesday, he said that BJP’s active membership campaign will run from 16 October to 31 October across the state.

“Under this membership campaign, all the frontline workers of the party will be made active members,” he said, adding that the people of the state are upset with the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

“Public is weighed down with inflation under the Congress rule in the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is only burdening the public in the garb of generating income,” he blamed, claiming that milk cess and Electric Vehicle (EV) fee will be levied on mining leases in the state for which notification has been issued by the state government and has come into effect from last Friday.

“On applying online for mining leases, a fee of Rs 5 per tone as online fee, Rs 5 EV fee along with Rs 2 milk cess will have to be paid. The application will have to state how many tonnes are to be mined. 75% of the royalty will also be payable as processing fee. Surface rent for government land has been fixed at Rs 50,000 per hectare,” he stated.

“The government has amended the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules of 2015 and made new provisions to increase the state’s revenue and stop illegal mining. This will boost inflation in the state,” blamed the BJP leader.