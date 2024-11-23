BJP with 5 seats proves supremacy in Raj by-polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has proved it’s supremacy in the November 13 by – polls winning five of the seven Rajasthan assembly seats, leaving one each for the traditional rivals Congress and the emerging political force Bharatiya Aadiwasi Party (BAP).

The ruling party’s most prestigious win with the highest winning margin of 42,848 was in battlefield of Jhunjhunu assembly segment where it demolished decades long stronghold of the influential Ola family. The party nominee Rajendra Bhamboo defeated late Sis Ram Ola’s grandson Amit in a closely fought three corner contest. Amit’s grand father Sis Ram and incumbent MP, father Brijendra Singh Ola represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha and the state assembly for decades.

The saffron party also wrested the Ramgarh seat from the Congress with its nominee Sukhvant Singh defeating Aryaan Zuber of the grand old party by 16549 votes in a tough contest. Aryaan was leading in the clash until two – three final rounds of counting. The by polls here was necessitated following death of Aryaan’s MLA father Zuber Khan.

Another big fight was in prestigious Dausa seat where Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena ‘s younger brother, retired IAS Jagmohan Meena, had locked horns with Deen Dayal Bairwa of the Congress. This seat was a prestige issue for Minister Meena and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The Congress managed to win it by 2,300 votes.Fight was so fierce that even after completion of the counting, the BJP nominee demanded recounting and it was done.

Elsewhere, Khinvsar, the strong bastion of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo Hanuman Beniwal, besides Deoli – Uniara and the Salumbar (ST) constituencies produced big upsets for the defenders.

In Khinvsar after spells of ups and downs, the ruling party’s Rewant Ram Daga handed out shocking defeat to Beniwal’s wife Kanika by 13,901 votes and pushed Congress’ Dr (Ms) Ratan Chaudhary to a poor third place where she even lost even security deposit. Here Kanika was leading prior to final three rounds of the counting.

More or less, similar situation prevailed in the tough, three- corner contest on Salumbar (ST) seat where BJP’s Shanta Amrit Meena retained her party’s seat that had fallen vacant following death of her husband Amrit Meena. Shanta was trailing in the contested until the penultimate round by around 340 votes against the BAP nominee Jitesh Katara. However, she finally won by 1,285 votes. Congress’ Reshma Meena finished third.

Deoli – Uniara constituency had also drawn attention from all, for a couple of reasons.One, it was difficult battle ground for both BJP and Congress due to entry in fray of Independent Naresh Meena who also got officially support from the BAP. And the infamous incident of the SDM slapping (by Naresh Meena) also changed poll equations here. The net result was BJP’s Rajendra Gurjar’s big win by margin of 41,121 votes against Naresh Meena(IND).

And Chorasi (ST) for sure was BAP bastion from the beginning but even then the BJP’s Kari Lal Ninoma fought well. He not only stopped BAP winner Anil Kumar Katara at 24,370 margin but played vital role in pushing Mahesh Roat of Congress to a third position.

The BJP thus gained four seats in this electoral outing- retaining one and bagging four more.