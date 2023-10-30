“BJP will win a very impressive number of seats this time”: Kiren Rijiju on Mizoram elections

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Sunday exuded confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming Mizoram elections on November 7.

“BJP will play a greater part and greater role in, the development of Mizoram through our presence in the legislative assembly. BJP will win a very impressive number of seats this time…If the BJP comes to power in Mizoram, then we will have a double-engine government in the centre as well in the state…”, Rijiju said while speaking to ANI.

He said that the BJP is the only party that will fulfil the commitments and questioned how will the Congress party perform and fulfil the promises made in the manifesto.

Rijiju said, “BJP is the only party who will fulfil the commitments. If Congress releases a manifesto in Mizoram. Can they implement it? They cannot implement it. They are not going to win seats in Mizoram. They are not in power in Delhi. How will the Congress party perform and fulfil the promises made in the manifesto?”

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who cares for the northeast and who wants to transform the northeastern region and the entire people of Mizoram understand it.

“Mizoram is a beautiful state with rich natural and human resources. PM @narendramodi

ji is the only leader who is giving full support to develop North-East India and he is the only leader who can transform the entire region. Support @BJP4India @BJP4Mizoram,” posted Rijiju on X.

Rijiju said that the elections in Mizoram are different from the other states as there are no election posters, banners, sloganeering, no house-to-house campaigns.

“You won’t see any election posters, banners, sloganeering, no house-to-house campaign. Nothing is happening, which makes it look like the election is going on. But internally, the election processes are on. There are, some kind of activities, some meetings are going on, but it is in a very different way. BJP is, making its presence this time in Mizoram, I’m very hopeful that we will be able to win some good numbers of seats and play an important role in the formation of the government this time…”, he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its first list of twelve candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram.

Mizoram is one of the five states going for elections. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.