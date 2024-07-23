“I know Donald Trump’s type”: Kamala Harris offers a preview of the campaign to come

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her presidential campaign staff at Wilmington headquarters for the first time on Monday (local time) and laid out the case against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, offering a preview of the campaign to come, CNN reported.

Addressing hundreds of staff at campaign headquarters and many attending virtually from battleground states, Harris said, “I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” as she was greeted with loud cheers from the crowd. She said, “Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own game. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Kamala Harris said she will “proudly” put her record against Trump’s. She recalled her days as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office in California, CNN reported.

She said, “As a young prosecutor when I was in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office in California, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for committing sexual abuse. As attorney general of California, I took on one of our country’s largest for-profit colleges and put it out of business. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college, Trump University, that was forced to pay USD 25 million to the students it scammed.”

She also talked about her record on climate change, Big Oil and Wall Street. She stated that her campaign is not just about her versus the Republican candidate.

She further said, “There is more to this campaign than that. Our campaign has always been two different versions of what we see as the future of our country. Two different visions for the future of our country. One focused on the future — the other focused on the past.”

Kamala Harris has not been declared as the presidential candidate by the Democratic party. However, several Democrats have rallied behind her after she was endorsed by US President Joe Biden, who was on the call listening to her as she addressed the campaign staff, according to CNN report.

She said, “Doug and I wanted to stop by today to thank everybody and to express just what we know to be true: Y’all have been working so hard. The people in this office have been working so hard and you have given so much of yourselves – long days and nights. And you’re giving yourselves to our country because you love our country and you love Joe and you love me and we know that.”

She said that it’s “been a roller coaster and we’re all filled with so many mixed emotions.” She said, “I love Joe Biden – I know we all do,” adding that the campaign team “will be the reason we win.”

Kamala Harris said that campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, will continue in her role. She said, “We have 106 days until Election Day and in that time we have hard work to do.” She also praised Biden for his legacy and accomplishments.

Biden, who has been isolating at his Delaware home after testing positive for COVID-19, was listening to her speech over a phone call.

US Vice President said, “Joe, I know you’re still on the call and we’ve been talking every day. … We love Joe and Jill. We really do. They truly are like family to us.” In response, Biden said, “It’s mutual.” He stated, “I’m watching you, kid, I love you.”

US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff introduced his wife, Kamala Harris, at her presidential campaign headquarters. She expressed confidence that the Democratic Party would win the presidential election.

He said, “Now I get to support my wife, Kamala Harris, running for president of the United States. Let me tell you: We are going to win this election.”

Emhoff said, “We are on the right side of every single issue and we have this team right here and thousands of others all around the country. How do I know? Because I’ve been traveling all around the country and I’ve met them. We have an amazing team, you have done an amazing job, and you’re gonna continue to do that so we can elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States of America.”

He became emotional while speaking about Biden. Emhoff said, “I was just very emotional listening to President Biden – and I was emotional before I heard that because of who he is, what he represents: dignity, empathy,” CNN reported.

He choked briefly and thanked Biden for supporting him. Doug Emhoff said, “He’s had my back, personally, some of my toughest moments as second gentleman,” adding, including “leaving the career that I loved.”

During the phone call, Biden directly addressed Harris and the team, saying, “embrace her, she’s the best.”

On his announcement to drop out of the presidential race, he called it “suprising news” and emphasised that it’s his belief it was the “right thing to do,” CNN reported.

“I know it’s hard because you poured your heart and soul into me,” Biden told the campaign staffers and added, “You’re an amazing team.”

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in the “best interest” of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to “come together and beat” Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.