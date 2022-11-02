BJP will make Himachal drug-free in five years: Amit Shah 

Union Home minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, claimed that BJP will make Himachal drug-free in the next five years.

Addressing a public rally in Nadaun, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to end drug trade from the entire country.

After the formation of government in Himachal Pradesh, BJP will also end the drug trade in the state, he asserted.

The BJP under the leadership of PM Modi the state has witnessed unparallel development, he said, adding that Congress had done nothing and hence has nothing to say in the name of development.

Appealing to the people to change the tradition and vote in favour of BJP so that it can repeat once again, he said that this election is an election to secure the future of Himachal Pradesh.

Coming down heavily on the opposition Congress, he said that the party has been practicing nepotism and familyism, whereas on the other hand BJP under the leadership of Modi has a single agenda to take India on the top of the world and to make Himachal Pradesh the best state in the country.

“Congrees party is of the kings and queens and in democracy, there is no place for the kings and queens. Only people who work for the welfare of the people find place in a democracy,” he said.

Campaigning in favour of the party candidate Vijay Agnihotri from the Nadaun seat, he said that the party has given a candidate who despite not being an MLA continues to serve the people of the area.

Taking a dig at Congress he said that this party has shown false dreams to make 8-10 of its candidates as the Chief Minister of the state, whereas the fact is that the party will not win, as people have made up their minds to vote for BJP.

“Congress party which was in power for almost 60 years is making promises and issuing guarantees to the people of the state. Having done nothing for the empowerment of villages, poor, farmers, youth and women is now doing drama,” he claimed.