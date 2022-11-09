Educated people of Himachal can’t be fooled by BJP’s ‘jumlas’:  Kharge

AICC President Mallikaarjun Kharge said that the people of Himachal Pradesh cannot be be fooled by the ‘jumlas’ of the saffron party.

While addressing his first public meeting at Banuti in Shimla on Wednesday, in support of Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla (Rural) constituency, he hoped that Congress will win the seat with a huge margin.

Appealing to the voters to vote for Congress, he said that he had got feedback that Congress will be forming the next government.

“People of the state are educated and are well aware. They take well-thought decisions while voting and cannot be befooled by BJP and their jumlas,” he said, adding that they have been fooling people by their claims of providing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people of the country and providing employment.

Lambasting BJP, he said that BJP makes false promises and misleads the people only to win the elections.

Mentioning the promises Congress has made in their manifesto, he said that his party will fulfill them and the decision of restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be done in the first cabinet meeting as soon as the party once forms the government in the state.

Listing out other promises in the manifesto, he assured that they will be fulfilled and they were not jumlas like those of PM Modi.

“BJP leaders talk of providing jobs, however on the contrary they are not filling up vacancies. There are over 60,000 vacancies in government jobs in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

BJP has also pushed issues like inflation under the carpet, he added.

Congress has fulfilled promises made earlier and they will also waive off loans of the farmers of the state, he added.

Taking a dig at BJP, he sought to know whether the people of the state want a government that supports the traders who buy produce from the farmers at low rates and sell them at higher rates.