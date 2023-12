Leads after two hours of counting at around 10.15 am showed that the BJP was leading on 157, Congress on 72 and others on one seat out of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Buoyed by the trends, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on his X account: ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janata Janaardan ki Jai’.

Chouhan said the trends are showing that the BJP is again forming the government with a huge majority in MP.

Advertisement

The CM congratulated all BJP leaders, workers and candidates.