BJP was on backfoot in UP bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the counting day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said due to the alertness of the INDIA bloc, voters, supporters, workers, officials, leaders, candidates, entire PDA community and some honest media persons, the BJP was on a backfoot in these bypolls.

“Everyone countered the election rigging by the ruling BJP and had faced the situation boldly which is being praised everywhere. This activism will continue further and we will form our own government,” he said.

In a statement, Yadav said, “The truth is that the number of people supporting the BJP is falling day by day as the election scams and political tactics of the BJP and its allies are being continuously exposed. The public does not want to elect the party, that is why BJP wants to remain in the government by misusing the corrupt governance-administration-propaganda system.”

“Hopefully, everyone will understand that whether it is a leader or an officer, BJP first makes everyone do wrong things by luring or under pressure or emotionally luring them, then when they are caught, they are suspended and prosecuted. Whether they lose their job or go to jail or they face the society, family or department and someone is defamed, BJP distanced itself from him. BJP people are trappers, not rescuers.

“BJP is not anyone’s relative. That is why there is an appeal to all the conscious candidates, workers, officials, leaders, supporters and sensible general public of INDI Alliance-SP to stand firm, protect their votes day and night and be fully alert for the counting of votes tomorrow and ensure victory. Return only with the certificate,” he appealed.

“We have won morally, we just need to get the certificate,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav further said ,” There is an additional appeal to the honest media persons to remain alert with their cameras and pens and tell the big media channels and their journalists that no one becomes great by show-off but by his honest work. Your integrity and positive activity is your significance. Your one truth will prove stronger than a hundred lies.”