BJP unleashes barrage on Rahul Gandhi over ECI remarks in US

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unleashed a barrage of attacks on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the Election Commission of India during an event in Boston, US.

Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, had claimed that more people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in the state.

Advertisement

“More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact… the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours, around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible…” a news agency quoted Gandhi as saying.

Advertisement

He added: “It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, there is something very wrong with the system…”

Reacting to his remarks, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the Gandhi scion suffers from what he called “Entitled Child Syndrome.”

“Gandhi suffers from ECS — Entitled Child Syndrome. Insulting the nation and blaming the Indian democracy for the sake of covering his failures is his addiction… He vents his political frustration on foreign soil. In India, he barely raises questions, is busy in jungle safaris,” said Shergill.

Another spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, in a social media post on X, said Gandhi is an agent of George Soros and that he is fighting the Indian state.

“Anti-democracy, anti-India Rahul Gandhi, who could not win the trust of the Indian electorate, begins to question the Indian democratic process on foreign soil. Why does Rahul always defame India on foreign soil? An agent of George Soros who is fighting the Indian state — that’s what Rahul Gandhi’s intent today is,” the post said.

BJP leader and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said it has become the Congress leader’s identity to humiliate Indian institutions on foreign soil.

“Rahul Gandhi’s identity is to humiliate Indian organisations and institutions on foreign soil. He goes abroad and makes comments on India’s Constitution, judiciary, and questions the Election Commission of India (ECI). This shows how people, while going against PM Modi, have started going against the country,” he added.